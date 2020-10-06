15 senior PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in September: Interior minister

  • October 06 2020 12:12:10

15 senior PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in September: Interior minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
15 senior PKK terrorists neutralized in September: Interior minister

The Turkish interior minister on Oct. 6 said at least 15 senior members of the PKK terror group were "neutralized" in the last month while a total of 87 of them since January. 

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Some 89 out of 105 KCK/PKK terror suspects with arrest warrants were detained, Süleyman Soylu said during this academic year's opening ceremony at Turkey's Ankara-based Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy.

Soylu also said the security forces' persuasion efforts is the "last call" for all members of the terrorist group.

At least 187 terrorists left the terror group, the minister noted, adding that 15 of them voluntarily surrendered while 172 others by persuasion since January.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

    Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

  2. Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales

    Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales

  3. Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

    Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

  4. Russian tourist influx going beyond summer

    Russian tourist influx going beyond summer

  5. Turkey expanding grades for in-person education

    Turkey expanding grades for in-person education
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat visits Azerbaijan for talks

Top Turkish diplomat visits Azerbaijan for talks
Ankara blasts Canadas suspension of military technology sales

Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales
Safe, voluntary return of Syrians a Turkish priority: Official

Safe, voluntary return of Syrians a Turkish priority: Official
Turkey aids needy families in Sierra Leone

Turkey aids needy families in Sierra Leone
Serbia eyes buying Turkish-made combat drones

Serbia eyes buying Turkish-made combat drones
Turkish leader, NATO chief hold talks in Ankara

Turkish leader, NATO chief hold talks in Ankara
WORLD Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Caucasus peace process

Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Caucasus peace process

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview on Oct. 5 on the Turkish state broadcaster that Turkey must be involved in the peace process for the Nagorno-Karabakh region after a potential future ceasefire.
ECONOMY Turkey launches new participation bank infrastructure

Turkey launches new participation bank infrastructure 

Turkey on Oct. 5 completed a legal infrastructure on participation banks to help them provide services for their customers in accordance with interest-free finance principles, sources familiar with the issue said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti

Fenerbahçe snap up Roma winger Perotti

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe signed Argentine star Diego Perotti from Italy's Roma on Oct. 5. 