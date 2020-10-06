15 senior PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in September: Interior minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish interior minister on Oct. 6 said at least 15 senior members of the PKK terror group were "neutralized" in the last month while a total of 87 of them since January.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Some 89 out of 105 KCK/PKK terror suspects with arrest warrants were detained, Süleyman Soylu said during this academic year's opening ceremony at Turkey's Ankara-based Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy.

Soylu also said the security forces' persuasion efforts is the "last call" for all members of the terrorist group.

At least 187 terrorists left the terror group, the minister noted, adding that 15 of them voluntarily surrendered while 172 others by persuasion since January.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.