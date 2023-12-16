14-year-old abducted girl brought home from Iran

After long and comprehensive efforts, Turkish authorities have successfully reunited a 14-year-old girl who was abducted from the western province of Manisa by an Afghan national and taken to Iran two years ago with her family.

The girl, who lived with her family at that time, was allegedly abducted two years ago at the age of 12 by 26-year-old Nagip Cahit Yusufi, who was working on a farm in another neighborhood.

The authorities responded to a complaint from her family. During the investigation, the girl was found in Iran.

The authorities reported that the child became pregnant as a result of the abuse she suffered in Iran and gave birth to a baby last year.

Family and Social Service Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş took a close interest in the case and efforts to bring the girl back to Türkiye. The local media reports also revealed that the Iranian authorities had deported Yusufi.

"We are happy to be reunited with my stepdaughter, who has been missing for nearly two years. We would like to thank all the institutions of our state that stood by us in this process. Our daughter and granddaughter are very healthy,” said Mesut Göçeci, the girl's stepfather.

“The foreigner who kidnapped our daughter has been deported from Iran. We do not want him to come to Türkiye again. If he does, I hope he will be caught and given the harshest punishment,” he added.

The girl who was reunited with her family said, "Thanks to our state, I came back to my family. There were many slanders against my family during and after the abduction. I was very sad when I read them. I also hope that the person who put me through this cruelty will be caught and brought to justice.”

