14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 14 Turkish activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla landed at Istanbul Airport on Tuesday evening after their unlawful detention by Israel in international waters.

The plane departed from Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, at 16:35 and arrived at 18:50. The activists were greeted at the VIP lounge by families, officials, and numerous citizens.

Earlier that morning, 131 activists, including the 14 Turks, crossed from the Israeli-occupied West Bank into Jordan via the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge after being held at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel.

This group follows the return of 36 other Turkish nationals and internationals on Oct. 4.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, aiming to break Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on Oct. 1.Israeli forces seized 42 vessels and detained hundreds of international activists, transferring them to Ketziot Prison.

The flotilla is the largest collective effort to date for Gaza aid delivery.

Israel has maintained the blockade on Gaza—home to nearly 2.4 million people.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, rendering the enclave uninhabitable amid famine and shortages.