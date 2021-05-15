14-meter fin whale washes ashore in Mediterranean province

  • May 15 2021 07:00:00

14-meter fin whale washes ashore in Mediterranean province

MERSİN
14-meter fin whale washes ashore in Mediterranean province

A 14-meter-long fin whale, which has washed up on the shore of the southern province of Mersin, was moved on to the shore after a four-hour operation on May 13.

The dead body of the whale was transferred to Mersin University. Its skeleton will be exhibited in the city’s Sea Museum.

Early on May 13, some inhabitants informed the police that “something big” was floating on the sea some 200 meters off the shore.

As the Coast Guard spotted that it was a dead whale, a team of firefighters was also transferred to the seaside.

Pulling the whale to the shore with a boat, it took some four hours to load the whale to a crane as the ropes of the crane were torn apart twice due to the animal’s weight.

After meticulous work, the whale was delivered to the local officials of the Yenişehir district.

“We will conduct an autopsy and then display its skeleton at the museum,” Deniz Ayas, an academic from Mersin University, told Anadolu Agency.

Saying that the fin whales are the world’s second largest whales after the blue whales, Ayas noted that the dead animal was a “young one.”

“This species is rarely seen in the eastern Mediterranean. You can mostly see them off the shores of France and Spain in the western side of the Mediterranean,” he stressed.

When asked about the reason behind the animal’s death, Ayas said, “We cannot say anything definite before seeing the autopsy report but the plastic pollution in the seas is a major problem for sea creatures.”

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  3. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
Recommended
Picasso painting sells for $103 mln in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mln in New York
Huge Titanic replica to open as Chinese tourist destination

Huge Titanic replica to open as Chinese tourist destination
Some 289 bird species observed in Turkey this year

Some 289 bird species observed in Turkey this year
‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
Academics track night butterflies in Amanoslar

Academics track night butterflies in Amanoslar
Muğla Museum sheds light on ancient civilizations

Muğla Museum sheds light on ancient civilizations
WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 