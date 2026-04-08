14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter

14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter

ISTANBUL
14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter

A total of 14 companies launched initial public offerings (IPOs) on Borsa Istanbul in the first quarter of 2026.

By comparison, 13 IPOs were completed during the same period last year, while a total of 18 companies went public throughout 2025.

Of the 14 companies that went public in the first quarter of 2026, 13 were listed on the Main Market and one on the Star Market.

Share prices and public float ratios varied widely across offerings. The highest-priced IPO was Metropal Kurumsal Hizmetler at 80 Turkish Lira ($1.79) per share, followed by Netcad Yazılım at 46 lira. Savur Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı recorded the lowest share price at 4 lira.

Public float ratios were largely concentrated between 20 and 30 percent. Z Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı stood out with the highest float ratio of 40.14 percent, while Akhan Un Fabrikası ve Tarım Ürünleri Gıda Sanayi had the lowest at 20.01 percent.

Leading brokerage firms played a central role in these IPOs, with Tera Yatırım particularly prominent, acting as lead underwriter for four companies.

Other institutions involved included Halk Yatırım, A1 Capital, Alnus Yatırım, İnfo Yatırım, İntegral Yatırım, Vakıf Yatırım, Kuveyt Türk Yatırım, Global Menkul Değerler and Deniz Yatırım.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

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