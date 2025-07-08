136 women fall victim to femicide in 1st half of year: Advocacy group

ISTANBUL
At least 136 women were murdered by men in femicide cases in Türkiye in the first six months of 2025, while another 145 women died under suspicious circumstances, according to a new report from the We Will Stop Femicide Platform.

Around 65 percent of the victims were murdered in their own homes, and 60 percent were killed by family members, including spouses and close relatives, the platform’s report said.

It also found that nine women under state protection were killed.

57 percent of the murders were carried out with firearms, including weapons purchased online, the report said.

Femicide remains one of Türkiye’s most deeply rooted and devastating social issues, with most victims killed by current or former partners or other close male relatives.

In 2024 alone, at least 420 women were killed, according to the Federation of Women’s Associations of Türkiye.

Türkiye’s mobile app KADES, launched to combat gender-based violence, received nearly 1.4 million alerts last year, and authorities say support was provided to around 920,000 women.

Yet despite the availability of such tools, rights groups warn that femicide continues at alarming rates.

Speaking at the briefing where the data was shared, platform spokesperson Esin İzel Uysal said the figures underscored the extent of violations of women’s right to life.

She also drew attention to the marginalization of women in the workforce, noting that nearly 20 million women are excluded from labor statistics and that a significant portion of young women are neither in education nor employment.

