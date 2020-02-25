13 detained over suspected ISIL links

ISTANBUL

Police detained 13 suspects, including 10 foreign nationals, over suspected links to the ISIL terror group in Istanbul, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 25.

Police raided seven different locations and detained 13 suspects, including nine Syrians and an Iraqi national, according to sources cited by Anadolu Agency.

The ongoing operation was part of a probe into ISIL members who provide financial support for the terror group's remanded members.

Digital materials and organizational documents were seized during the search.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.