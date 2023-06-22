120 detained in fraud op

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul police have detained 120 individuals following an operation in 37 cities against suspects who defrauded a social media platform of 1.2 Turkish Liras.

The investigation was initiated based on suspicious conversations detected during the examination of certain accounts on the “TikTok” platform.

During the investigation, the authorities analyzed over 4,000 bank accounts and identified a flow of 1.2 billion liras by taking advantage of a leak related to virtual currency within the platform.

Upon confirming that the money flow was orchestrated among the same users, causing a 1.2 billion lira loss to TikTok, the police launched the operation against the suspects.

In the simultaneous operation, targeting 215 suspects in 37 cities, 120 people were detained. During the operation, the police also seized 38 houses and workplaces, 1,700 bank accounts and cryptocurrency assets, as well as 82,000 liras, $17,300, and 6,650 euros in cash. Additionally, they confiscated two unlicensed firearms, one gas pistol, 93 rounds of ammunition, some drugs and stimulant substances, and numerous digital materials.

It was also discovered that Onur S., one of the wanted suspects, had an undisclosed amount of 9 million liras in his account.

In a written statement, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya thanked the security forces for conducting such a comprehensive operation.

