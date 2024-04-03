12-year-old Turkish chess player becomes 'Grandmaster'

ISTANBUL
A 12-year-old chess player, Yağız Kaan Erdoğmuş, competing in the Grenke Open Chess Tournament, has completed his last norm and achieved the "Grandmaster" (GM) title.

The chess player (12 years, 9 months and 30 days old) who is one of the youngest grandmasters in chess history, is now the “world’s youngest Grandmaster,” according to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings. He has also become the youngest grandmaster in Türkiye.

Erdoğmuş, a successful chess player who has shown great performance since the day he started chess and followed by the world with great interest, also managed to become the athlete with the title of the “world's youngest international master” at the age of 11.

Erdoğmuş also ranked fourth in the ranking of the youngest grandmaster in the history of world chess, behind Abhimanyu Mishra of the U.S. (12 years, 4 months, 25 days old), Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine (12 years, 7 months old) and Gukesh Dommaraju of India (12 years, 7 months, 17 days old).

"I congratulate Erdoğmuş for his great performance. Our successful national athlete achieved this success with his incredible discipline and hard work. I also sincerely congratulate his family, who has always been with him and made great efforts," said Gülkız Tulay, the president of the Turkish Chess Federation.

