12 dead in major Israeli military operation in West Bank

JENIN

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

Witnesses said special Israeli forces raided several areas in the Jenin refugee camp with Israeli drones striking two sites in the area.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN confirmed that a drone strike targeted infrastructure in the camp.

A military statement said the operation in Jenin, code-named "Iron Wall," is expected to last several days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Jenin operation is part of the army’s "systematic and decisive way against the Iranian axis wherever it sends its arms in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Judea and Samira (the West Bank)."

For its part, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group, the Quds Brigades, confirmed that its fighters had confronted Israeli forces in Jenin, inflicting casualties among soldiers.

Palestinian group Hamas also called on Palestinians to mobilize in the West Bank to confront the Israeli attack in Jenin.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

Around 868 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Sunday in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.