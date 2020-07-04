114 injured discharged from hospital after fireworks factory blasts

ISTANBUL

A total of 114 patients have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for injuries from blasts in a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, said a local official on July 5.

Speaking to reporters following inspections at the site of the blast, Sakarya Governor Çetin Oktay Kaldırım said eight people are being treated in hospital, including one seriously wounded.

July 3's explosions killed four people, and two of them have been laid to rest on July 4, Kaldırım said.

"The two other people killed in the incident were identified, and our prosecutor's office is working to deliver them to their families."

He underscored that the search and rescue efforts are continuing for three missing people.

The incident is being seriously investigated by the concerned departments, institutions and judicial authorities of government.

The governor said that so far, 1,097 personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), as well as teams of search and rescue, health care, fire brigades, gendarmerie criminal department, and other related units have worked at the scene with 190 vehicles, and currently four search, rescue and cadaver dogs are involved in works in the field.

The judicial process is also continuing, he added.

Kaldırım went on to say that there are settlements in the immediate vicinity, especially in 2-3 kilometers (around 1.8 miles) around the factory, adding that he visited several neighborhoods where damages have occurred, and said that the damage assessment works continue.

On July 4, the factory manager in charge and two foremen were detained after provincial prosecutors issued arrest warrants for them.

Previously, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a total of 84 ambulances, two air ambulances, 18 medical rescue teams, and emergency aid personnel along with disaster and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene where the minister said he would remain until he received updates about the wounded.

He said people living in the area might be affected by fireworks gases, especially in the first 12 hours after the blast and asked residents to wear masks and not leave their homes.

The factory has 186 employees, 20 of whom were not working on July 3, and another 15 to 20 left work earlier in the morning.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said three factory workers were still missing, adding that the resultant fire had been brought under control.

The ministers had been dispatched to the province by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Images on television earlier in the day showed a dark grey plume of smoke with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building.

Hendek mayor Turgut Babaoğlu said many workers escaped the building during the incident.

Dozens of firefighters and rescue workers were mobilized after the explosion around 0815 GMT.

According to reports, there had previously been explosions at the factory in 2009, 2011 and 2014. One person died in the incident in 2014.