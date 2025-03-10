110 years on, TCG Nusret retraces historic path in Dardanelles

ÇANAKKALE

The replica of the legendary TCG Nusret Mine Ship, constructed in 2011 to match the original, retraced its historic route on the 110th anniversary of the decisive naval battle of the Dardanelles.

The original Nusret, on March 8, 1915, laid 26 mines in parallel formation along the shore of Erenköy Bay, changing the course of history during the Gallipoli Campaign.

To commemorate the pivotal moment, the TCG Nusret Mine Ship set sail from Çanakkale City Pier at 7:15 a.m. towards the minefield. A ceremony was held at Erenköy, attended by prominent figures including Çanakkale Governor Ömer Toraman and Çanakkale Mayor Muharrem Erkek, along with high-ranking military officials and personnel, as well as invited guests.

“The naval victory of March 8, 1915, stands as a legendary chapter in world military history. The heroism of Nusret was instrumental in this triumph,” TCG Nusret Ship Commander Lieutenant Ramazan Yıldız remarked. “Under the command of Captain Hakkı Bey, Nusret stealthily navigated the strait on the misty morning of March 8, deploying its mines at strategic points. These mines would later prove decisive in crippling the Allied fleet.”

During the battle, a 215-okka shell (275 kilograms), carried single-handedly by Corporal Seyit at the Rumeli Mecidiye Battery, struck the rudder of the British battleship HMS Ocean, disrupting the formation of enemy warships.

Subsequently, the Bouvet, Irresistible and Ocean battleships sank after hitting Nusret’s mines, while Gaulois, Suffren and Inflexible battleships suffered severe damage, forcing the Allied fleet into retreat.

As the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign approaches, professional tour guides in the northwestern province, the site of the campaign, are enhancing their expertise in field trips to provide a richer experience for foreign visitors.

The campaign marks a turnaround in favor of the Turks against the Allied forces during World War I, remembered as the Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day.

Every year, thousands gather to remember the fallen Turkish troops of the campaign on March 18. Thousands from Australia and New Zealand also hold commemorations in the following weeks, including a dawn ceremony, to pay homage to their fallen soldiers – referred to as Anzac troops – in the campaign.