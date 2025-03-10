110 years on, TCG Nusret retraces historic path in Dardanelles

110 years on, TCG Nusret retraces historic path in Dardanelles

ÇANAKKALE
110 years on, TCG Nusret retraces historic path in Dardanelles

The replica of the legendary TCG Nusret Mine Ship, constructed in 2011 to match the original, retraced its historic route on the 110th anniversary of the decisive naval battle of the Dardanelles.

The original Nusret, on March 8, 1915, laid 26 mines in parallel formation along the shore of Erenköy Bay, changing the course of history during the Gallipoli Campaign.

To commemorate the pivotal moment, the TCG Nusret Mine Ship set sail from Çanakkale City Pier at 7:15 a.m. towards the minefield. A ceremony was held at Erenköy, attended by prominent figures including Çanakkale Governor Ömer Toraman and Çanakkale Mayor Muharrem Erkek, along with high-ranking military officials and personnel, as well as invited guests.

“The naval victory of March 8, 1915, stands as a legendary chapter in world military history. The heroism of Nusret was instrumental in this triumph,” TCG Nusret Ship Commander Lieutenant Ramazan Yıldız remarked. “Under the command of Captain Hakkı Bey, Nusret stealthily navigated the strait on the misty morning of March 8, deploying its mines at strategic points. These mines would later prove decisive in crippling the Allied fleet.”

During the battle, a 215-okka shell (275 kilograms), carried single-handedly by Corporal Seyit at the Rumeli Mecidiye Battery, struck the rudder of the British battleship HMS Ocean, disrupting the formation of enemy warships.

Subsequently, the Bouvet, Irresistible and Ocean battleships sank after hitting Nusret’s mines, while Gaulois, Suffren and Inflexible battleships suffered severe damage, forcing the Allied fleet into retreat.

As the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign approaches, professional tour guides in the northwestern province, the site of the campaign, are enhancing their expertise in field trips to provide a richer experience for foreign visitors.

The campaign marks a turnaround in favor of the Turks against the Allied forces during World War I, remembered as the Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day.

Every year, thousands gather to remember the fallen Turkish troops of the campaign on March 18. Thousands from Australia and New Zealand also hold commemorations in the following weeks, including a dawn ceremony, to pay homage to their fallen soldiers – referred to as Anzac troops – in the campaign.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Türkiye strongly condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syrias unity

Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity
Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May
DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker

Parliament only venue for PKK disarmament talks: Speaker
Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense

Türkiye strengthens ‘Steel Dome’ system with laser defense
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss Europe security in phone call
Van-Tehran passenger train services resume

Van-Tehran passenger train services resume
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿