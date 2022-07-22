11 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized: Ministry

ANKARA
A total of 11 PKK terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones have been neutralized, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Meanwhile, Eren Blockade-23 Martyr Gendarmerie Staff Sergeant Ümmet Ufacık Anti-Narco-Terror Operation has launched in the Kıralan village of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Lice district, the Interior Ministry announced.

A total of 620 security personnel and 39 operational teams are taking part in the operation, the ministry said in a statement.

On the first day of the operation, 5.2 kilograms (11.4 lbs) of marijuana, 407,500 cannabis roots and 600 meters (0.3 miles) of irrigation hose were seized as a result of searches carried out at 19 different points identified by the security units in the rural area of Kıralan.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

