11 PKK terrorists neutralized

ANKARA / VAN

Some 11 PKK terrorists, who were in preparations for a new terror attack inside the zones of the Peace Spring Operation and Olive Brach Operations have been neutralized, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

In a tweet posted on May 7, the ministry said, “The Turkish Armed Forces continue to tear down the terror caves in northern Syria.”

Operation Olive Branch was a cross-border military operation by the Turkish army that was conducted between January and March 2018 in the Afrin and Azaz districts in northern Syria.

Operation Peace Spring was held in October and November of 2019 in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates.

“Some 11 PKK terrorists have been neutralized,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 13 suspects linked to PKK and FETÖ have been detained in operations held by security forces through April in the eastern province of Van as of May 7.

“Two of them have been arrested,” İhlas News Agency reported, quoting security authorities.

According to an official statement, a load of weapons and ammunition were seized in 17 operations held in the city between April 1 and 30.

“The operations conducted to establish security and peace in the region will continue perpetually,” the statement said.