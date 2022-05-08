11 PKK terrorists neutralized

  • May 08 2022 15:21:57

11 PKK terrorists neutralized

ANKARA / VAN
11 PKK terrorists neutralized

Some 11 PKK terrorists, who were in preparations for a new terror attack inside the zones of the Peace Spring Operation and Olive Brach Operations have been neutralized, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

In a tweet posted on May 7, the ministry said, “The Turkish Armed Forces continue to tear down the terror caves in northern Syria.”

Operation Olive Branch was a cross-border military operation by the Turkish army that was conducted between January and March 2018 in the Afrin and Azaz districts in northern Syria.

Operation Peace Spring was held in October and November of 2019 in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates.

“Some 11 PKK terrorists have been neutralized,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 13 suspects linked to PKK and FETÖ have been detained in operations held by security forces through April in the eastern province of Van as of May 7.

“Two of them have been arrested,” İhlas News Agency reported, quoting security authorities.

According to an official statement, a load of weapons and ammunition were seized in 17 operations held in the city between April 1 and 30.

“The operations conducted to establish security and peace in the region will continue perpetually,” the statement said.

Turkey, terrorism,

TURKEY Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day

Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  2. Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

    Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

  3. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  4. Key lawmakers signal allowing Turkey’s purchase of F-16s: US media

    Key lawmakers signal allowing Turkey’s purchase of F-16s: US media

  5. Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

    Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Recommended
Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day

Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day
EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister
Turkey condemns attack in Egypt

Turkey condemns attack in Egypt
Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum
Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Turkish sailor rescued after 2 days lost at sea

Turkish sailor rescued after 2 days lost at sea
WORLD Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. But she knows one reason why it is getting harder and harder to feed herself and her children: Ukraine.

ECONOMY Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices

Nigerian airlines are to suspend all flights from today over rising jet fuel prices, an umbrella organisation of operators have said.
SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.