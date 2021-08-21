104 more Turkish nationals evacuated from Afghan capital

  August 21 2021

KABUL
As many as 104 more Turkish nationals were flown out from Afghanistan's capital in a C-130 transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force on Aug. 20. 

Efforts to evacuate Turkish citizens from the war-torn country continue at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the citizens were rescued by Turkish security forces from areas in central Kabul.

Late Friday, a Turkish Armed Forces airplane carrying over 100 Turkish citizens left Kabul.

The unexpected power grab by the Taliban has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear retribution.

Dragged into a conflict not of their making, members of Ethiopia’s Qemant ethnic group say their only choice was fleeing to Sudan - marking another bleak turn in a widening war.
