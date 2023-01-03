‘100 women to receive welding training this year’

Ece Çelik- ISTANBUL
‘100 women to receive welding training this year’

With an aim to train 100 females in the field of welding, a social welfare foundation has opened a course in which its trainees get the right to take an international proficiency exam after completing 90 hours of training.

Gedik Education Foundation has started to provide training in welding, a male-dominant sector, to women.

While the number of female welders in the automotive and industrial sector in the country is extremely low, many female trainees graduated from welder courses.

After receiving 90 hours of training, of which 15 hours is theory and 75 hours is practical, women take the internationally recognized proficiency exam and become ready to work as a welder.

“My father, Halil Kaya Gedik, was a welding engineer and received this education in Germany. After returning to Türkiye, he worked hard to develop the welding industry in our country,” stated Hülya Gedik, the chairman of Gedik Holding.

Stating that her father made a lot of efforts not only for his own business, but also to raise the sector, she also underlined that they published the welding manual for the first time in the country.

“The schools he opened trained hundreds of welders and welding engineers,” she added.

She noted that last year, as a social responsibility project, they started to provide free welding training for women for the first time in the country in order to increase the number of women in this profession.

“In the first year, 20 female welders were trained. Our goal this year is to reach 100 women and to employ them in the sector,” Gedik expressed.

“We aim to provide education to women who are in a particularly difficult situation and who do not have a profession. Those who came to the course are our pioneering and brave women. I want many more women to work in this sector,” she added.

