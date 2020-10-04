10-man Fenerbahçe beat Fatih Karagümrük 2-1

  • October 04 2020 11:01:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük with a 2-1 score at home on Oct. 3 evening in week four of the Turkish Süper Lig.

The home team took the lead in the 24th minute as Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta scored the opener.

The first half ended 1-0 at the Ülker Stadium.

In the 68th minute, Fenerbahçe doubled the lead with Samatta's header goal, making it 2-0.

The away side was awarded a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review in the 77th minute.

Karagümrük's Erik Sabo narrowed the gap to one as he successfully converted the penalty kick.

In the 85th minute, Karagümrük were awarded another penalty, but goalie Altay Bayındır saved Sabo's penalty kick.

Also, Fenerbahçe's Mauricio Lemos received a red card in the 85th minute.

With this result, Fenerbahçe moved to the top of the league with eight points, while Karagümrük are in second place to collect seven points in four games.

Results:

Oct. 2:

MKE Ankaragücü - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

Gaziantep FK - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Oct. 3:

Yeni Malatyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-0

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Çaykur Rizespor: 0-0

Medipol Başakşehir - Göztepe: 0-0

Fenerbahçe - Fatih Karagümrük: 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeated Fatih Karagümrük with a 2-1 score at home on Oct. 3 evening in week four of the Turkish Süper Lig.