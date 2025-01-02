10 dead, 35 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities

At least 10 people were killed and 35 others injured when a man plowed his truck into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans' popular French Quarter, local officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 3.15 a.m. (0915GMT) at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street, according to a statement posted on the city's website. The injured have been transported to five nearby hospitals.

The historic area is popular with tourists, and is a hotspot for celebrations around major holidays, especially New Year's Eve.

Multiple news outlets reported that the suspect is dead, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the fatal incident during a news conference as a "terrorist attack." An FBI official who briefed reporters alongside Cantrell said at least one improvised explosive device was found, and that agents were seeking to determine whether it was a "viable device or not."

The attacker also opened fire from his vehicle after it crashed, striking two officers, police said, adding that they are in stable condition. The FBI, which is taking the lead on the investigation, said in a statement that the suspect "is now deceased."

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, drove around a series of barricades erected by police to protect partygoers, New Orleans Police Department Anne Kirkpatrick said, describing the driver as having an "intentional mindset."

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," she said. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could. It was not a DUI situation."

She was referring to driving under the influence, or driving while intoxicated.

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the "horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight." The White House has been in contact with Cantrell to offer its support.​​​​​​​

