1 out of 4 people to give new year present: Survey

ISTANBUL

Only one out of every four people has planned to buy a new year present, while only 17 percent of people are feeling excited for the new year, a survey held for daily Milliyet has revealed.

With the two-year isolation period forced by the pandemic and the economic, political and environmental problems around the world, the number of people feeling more pessimistic and hopeless has increased significantly compared to previous years.

According to the survey conducted for daily Milliyet to reveal people’s expectations and hopes for the New Year, this mood was also reflected in the feelings regarding the new year.

Within a tense agenda deriving from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian-Russian war, high inflation and the election atmosphere, six out of 10 people express that they are even afraid to be hopeful about the new year, daily Milliyet stated.

About 77 percent of the respondents answered “no” to the question of whether they will buy a gift for their loved ones on New Year’s Eve, while this ratio indicates that three out of every four people do not plan to buy a New Year’s gift.

The rate of those who plan to buy a gift is only 12 percent.

On the other hand, the number of participants who gave gifts to their friends and family in the new year in previous years is 37 percent.

While 66 percent of the participants stated that they did not give a gift in previous years as well, the rate of those who had not bought a gift increased by approximately 10 percent.

In the section of the survey, in which the participants questioned their excitement about the new year, 83 percent of the participants stated that they were not excited about the new year.

While 43 percent of those who do not feel joy or excitement about the new year stated that they welcomed the new year with joy in previous years, 40 percent stated that they have quite ordinary feelings about the arrival of the new year, as in previous years.

Only 17 of the participants are excited about the new year.

Some 73 percent of those who answered the questions in the survey stated that they would not celebrate New Year’s Eve, while this figure was 57 percent in the previous year.

In other words, about seven out of every 10 people will not participate in a special celebration for New Year’s Eve this year.

Besides, the rate of those who plan to celebrate the New Year decreased by 22 percent compared to last year and fell to 12 percent.

When asked, “To what extent do you agree that your living standards will improve with the new year?” some 45 of the respondents said they strongly disagree.

While this ratio is the most frequently given answer to the question, only two out of every 10 people believe that a better life awaits them in the new year.

On the other hand, 36 percent of the participants stated that they were hopeful about the new year.