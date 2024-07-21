1 more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli bombing

GAZA STRIP
Another Palestinian journalist was killed Sunday in an Israeli attack on the central Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 162 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in the central Gaza Strip told that the Israeli army targeted the Ghorab family house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The attack killed journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, including two girls, raising the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 to 162, sources added.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

﻿