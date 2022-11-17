1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry

ANKARA

The number of students in vocational education centers, which provides education in 33 fields and 182 branches, has exceeded 1 million, the Education Ministry has announced.

While 30 percent of the students in vocational schools are women, beauty and hair care services are the department with the highest number of students, at 130,000.

Motor vehicle technology, food and beverage services, and fashion design technologies are also among the fields with over 100,000 students.

Vocational education centers are places where students in secondary education receive four years of education by both working and studying in the chosen profession in line with their interests and abilities.

Unlike in vocational high schools, training is one day a week, vocational training is carried out in enterprises on other days.

At the end of the third year, the students are taken to the journeyman exam, while the master exam is given at the end of the fourth year to the successful ones with an internationally valid certificate.

Thanks to the amendment made in the Vocational Education Law in December 2021, the number of journeymen increased from 159,000 to 1 million, Minister Mahmut Özer noted.

“There is no longer any problem finding apprentices, journeymen or masters for small and medium-sized businesses,” he added.

The government aimed earlier to bring 1 million people together with vocational education centers till the new year.

“We will go far beyond this target by the end of the year,” Özer said.