1 million liters of smuggled fuel seized

ANKARA
The Turkish security forces have seized 1 million liters of illicit fuel with an approximate market value of 38 million Turkish Liras ($1.3 million) in a simultaneous operation spanning 46 out of all 81 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

"During the operations, searches were conducted at 278 addresses, resulting in the confiscation of 1 million liters of smuggled fuel valued at around 38 million liras. Legal proceedings were initiated against 91 individuals, and administrative actions were taken against 43 individuals,” Yerlikaya said on X on Nov. 30.

A total of 20.8 million liras ($721,000) in administrative fines were imposed, the minister added.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Revenue Administration local units also participated in the operation, Yerlikaya said, noting that the operation prevented a tax loss of approximately 13 million liras ($450,500).

Commending the efforts of the police officers involved in the operation, the minister underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to combating smugglers and counterfeit productions. He further expressed determination to persist in the struggle against illicit activities in the ongoing efforts.

