1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

ISTANBUL

Turkey's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 168 on March 30, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 1,610, bringing the total number to 10,827, the country's health minister said.



He said on Twitter that 11,535 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to around 77,000.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 725, while the number of intubated patients was 523.



The data reveal that 162 people, who were diagnosed with coronavirus and treated in hospitals, recovered.