1,600-year-old quake-hit church’s restoration underway

DİYARBAKIR
A 1,600-year-old church in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, which was severely damaged in last year’s devastating earthquakes, will be restored as an art gallery through a project initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Situated in the historic İçkale district of Diyarbakır, the 1,600-year-old Saint George Church, a cherished cultural landmark, suffered severe damage in the recent earthquakes centered around Kahramanmaraş. Built by the Romans in the 4th century A.D. and serving as an administrative church, it had been repurposed as an art gallery prior to the earthquakes.

Following the devastation, restoration efforts spearheaded by the ministry have commenced, overseen by the Diyarbakır Directorate of Surveying and Monuments. The aim is to restore the church to its former glory, ensuring its continuation as a hub of artistic expression within the historic area.

Müjdat Gizligöl, the director of Diyarbakır Museum, expressed optimism about the project, highlighting the significance of Saint George Church as a unique structure within the region. Despite the setbacks caused by the earthquakes, plans are underway to resume its role as an art gallery upon completion of the restoration, expected within a year.

Gizligöl emphasized the importance of the church to both local and national cultural heritage, underscoring the commitment of the Culture and Tourism Ministry to its preservation. Once restored, the Saint George Church is poised to once again host a diverse array of artistic events, enriching the cultural landscape of Diyarbakır.

Erdoğan urges global action against Israel's war
