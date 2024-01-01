1,510 irregular migrants and 74 smugglers caught: Minister Yerlikaya

1,510 irregular migrants and 74 smugglers caught: Minister Yerlikaya

ANKARA
1,510 irregular migrants and 74 smugglers caught: Minister Yerlikaya

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that 74 migrant smuggling organizers and 1,510 irregular migrants were caught in the scope of "SHIELD-5" operations organized in 20 provinces.

"In operations carried out by our Gendarmerie, Police and Coast Guard in 63 different locations in 20 provinces including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Ağrı, Antalya, Bitlis, Bolu, Çanakkale, Edirne, Gaziantep, Iğdır, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Muğla, Nevşehir, Sakarya, Şanlıurfa and Van; 74 migrant smuggling organizers were caught. Five of them were arrested. Two of them were given a judicial control decision. The procedures of the others are ongoing," Yerlikaya wrote on his social media account.

On Dec. 31, 2023, police, gendarmerie and the Coast Guard will continue their inspections uninterruptedly with Mobile Migration Point vehicles and expert personnel, which facilitate and accelerate the detection of irregular migrants, under the coordination of governorships and the Directorate of Migration Management in 81 provinces, with a focus on Istanbul.

Stating that the fight against migrant smuggling and irregular migration will continue with perseverance and determination, Yerlikaya added, "Including our 52 Mobile Migration Point vehicles and our 156 personnel in different parts of Istanbul, we will continue our inspections for 24 hours uninterruptedly with a total of 97 Mobile Migration Point vehicles and 291 expert personnel from our Directorate of Migration Management throughout the country."

Illegal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

    People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

  2. Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

    Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

  3. Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

    Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

  4. Thousands march for Gaza and against terrorism in Istanbul 

    Thousands march for Gaza and against terrorism in Istanbul 

  5. Major Japan quake prompts tsunami warning, residents told to run

    Major Japan quake prompts tsunami warning, residents told to run
Recommended
People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye
Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast
Thousands march for Gaza and against terrorism in Istanbul

Thousands march for Gaza and against terrorism in Istanbul 

Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature

Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature
Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades

Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades
Rents expected to fall with new Airbnb regulation

Rents expected to fall with new Airbnb regulation
WORLD Major Japan quake prompts tsunami warning, residents told to run

Major Japan quake prompts tsunami warning, residents told to run

A powerful 7.5 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, the USGS said, prompting tsunami warnings and authorities to urge people in the area to move to higher ground.
ECONOMY Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

Türkiye will not have any gas supply problems this winter as the country has enough gas at its storage facilities, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.