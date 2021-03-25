1.4 mln doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine ready for use in Turkey

  • March 25 2021 09:02:00

1.4 mln doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine ready for use in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
1.4 mln doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine ready for use in Turkey

With the arrival of the latest batch in Turkey on March 24, there are 1.4 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine ready for use in the country, the nation’s health minister said.

"Today [on Wednesday], over 700,000 doses of BioNTech vaccine have also arrived in our country. So we have received nearly 1.4 million doses of vaccine ready for use," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He said Turkey received around 750,000 doses on Tuesday and recalled that 5,800 doses of BioNTech vaccine arrived last week to be used for tests.

"This vaccine will be used for the first time in our country. The vaccine will be administered in each center with appropriate storage conditions," Koca said.

He said the vaccines will be administered in Turkey starting next week after safety tests are completed.

The pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which was founded by Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin - a couple who are both children of Turkish immigrants in Germany - in 2008, managed to develop the world’s first effective coronavirus vaccine together with its U.S. partner Pfizer.

BioNTech aims to produce a total of 2 billion doses of the vaccine this year at six production facilities in various countries.

Since Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 14.13 million vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

Over 8.15 million people have received their first doses, while nearly 6 million people have completed a two-dose course with China’s Sinovac vaccine.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Macron claims Ankara interference in polls

    Macron claims Ankara interference in polls

  2. Turkey unveils Economic Reform Action Plan

    Turkey unveils Economic Reform Action Plan

  3. Turkey to present new constitution text next year: Erdoğan

    Turkey to present new constitution text next year: Erdoğan

  4. Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks

    Kırkpınar master calls head oil wrestler to leave Survivor Turkey show over derogatory remarks

  5. Alarming pandemic signs

    Alarming pandemic signs
Recommended
Turkey mobilizes support for Rohingya fire victims

Turkey mobilizes support for Rohingya fire victims

Turkey calls on Somalia to break election deadlock

Turkey calls on Somalia to break election deadlock
Turkey denounces Macron’s ‘unacceptable’ remarks

Turkey denounces Macron’s ‘unacceptable’ remarks
Macron claims Ankara interference in polls

Macron claims Ankara interference in polls
Turkey to present new constitution text next year: Erdoğan

Turkey to present new constitution text next year: Erdoğan
Unexpected snowfall hits Turkey’s metropolises

Unexpected snowfall hits Turkey’s metropolises
WORLD North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

North Korea on March 25 test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.
ECONOMY Turkey Wealth Fund receives $1.48 bln syndication loan

Turkey Wealth Fund receives $1.48 bln syndication loan

The Turkey Wealth Fund on March 24 announced it has finalized a syndication loan transaction amounting to €1.25 billion ($1.48 billion) with the participation of 14 banks from countries from Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

SPORTS VakıfBank move to CEV Womens Champions League final

VakıfBank move to CEV Women's Champions League final

VakıfBank advanced to the CEV Women's Champions League final on March 24 after beating Italy's Unet e-work Busto Arsizio. 