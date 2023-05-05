1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding

ISTANBUL
The total payments made to banks since 2020 have amounted to $1.3 billion, Demirören Holding has announced.

“We would like to inform the public that Demirören Holding has fulfilled all of its obligations and will continue to do so,” the company said in a statement, noting that payments made to banks have reached a total of $1.3 billion since 2020.

“Lastly, a payment of $90 million was made to Ziraat Bankası as an installment against Demirören Medya’s debt under the Financial Restructuring Agreement (FYYS),” read the statement.

“As one of the well-established companies in Türkiye, Demirören Holding has been the symbol of trust since 1957. As Demirören Holding, we will continue to invest in our country and be the symbol of trust,” it added.

