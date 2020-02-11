1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

  February 11 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's red meat production reached 1.2 million tons in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 11.

The country's output increased by 7.4 percent in 2019, from 1.12 million tons the previous year, TÜİK said.

Production consisted of 1.07 million tons of cattle, 109,382 tons of sheep, 16,536 tons of goat and 73 tons of buffalo meat, according to the official report.

Turkey produced 291,565 tons of red meat in the last quarter of 2019, up 9.5 percent versus the same quarter in 2018, it showed.

Another TÜİK report released last week indicated that Turkey's animal production increased by 4.7 percent to reach 66.6 million -- mostly bovine and ovine animals.

The country also produced 348.8 million poultry animals -- chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese -- last year.

