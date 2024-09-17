1,100-year-old Byzantine amphora found in Istanbul

Ali Rıza AKBULUT – ISTANBUL
A team of divers has uncovered an 1,100-year-old Byzantine amphora during an exploratory dive off Istanbul's Tuzla district.

A team of four divers, led by Yener Kuşçu, Özkan Öndersoy, Ömer Karakaş and Gökhan Karakaş, discovered the amphora’s head near the 130-meter-long Manastır breakwater. The artifact, dating back to the Byzantine period between the 9th and 11th centuries, was found after a 40-50 minute dive.

Despite being submerged for centuries, the amphora's two handles were found intact, while the body was covered in marine organisms. Tuzla Municipality’s Maritime and Shipyards Coordinator Gökhan Karakaş noted the amphora likely carried olive oil or wine. It is believed to have belonged to a commercial ship from the Phoenicians or the Greek island of Mykonos.

Underwater researcher Mustafa Aydemir suggested the amphora may have originated from Ganos, a renowned medieval wine region. This discovery will be the first artifact showcased in the new Maritime Museum, contributing to Tuzla’s rich historical heritage.

