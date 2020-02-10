$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019

  • February 10 2020 15:37:39

$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
$65 bln worth of properties sold in 2019

Revenues generated from property sales increased more than 14 percent in 2019 compared with 2018, according to data from the general directorate of land registry.

Last year a total of 2.33 million properties, including residential units, offices and land plots, changed hands which generated 389 billion Turkish Liras (around $65 billion) in revenues.

In 2018, the sales of 2.5 million properties generated some 341 billion liras in revenues.

The declared value of all properties sold on average was 166,000 liras last year. 

Over the past five years, the number of properties sold increased by 5.7 percent from 2.2 million to 2.33 million, while revenues from those sales soared 97 percent from 198 billion liras to 389 billion liras.

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) reported in January that housing sales in the country declined by 1.9 percent from 2018 to 1.35 million units. 

Nearly 511,700 houses were sold for the first time, while the remaining were second-hand sales, from January to December.

Mortgage-financed home sales exhibited a 20 percent rise to 333,000 units. In December alone, mortgage-finances sales skyrocketed by 603 percent to more than 50,000 units. 

Last year, some 45,500 houses were bought by foreigners, up 14.7 percent compared with 2018.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks, Akıncı backs his words

    Ankara slams Turkish Cypriot leader for remarks, Akıncı backs his words

  2. Turkey showed it has Plan B in Syria: Minister

    Turkey showed it has Plan B in Syria: Minister

  3. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  4. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  5. Main opposition leader stresses five problems of Turkey at Istanbul congress

    Main opposition leader stresses five problems of Turkey at Istanbul congress
Recommended
Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers
Fees bank can charge clients reduced

Fees bank can charge clients reduced
Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

Unemployment rate at 13.3 pct in Nov

Antalya hosts record number of foreign visitors in January

Antalya hosts record number of foreign visitors in January
Savings rise more than 25 percent in 2019

Savings rise more than 25 percent in 2019
Volkswagen best-selling car in Turkey in January

Volkswagen best-selling car in Turkey in January
WORLD Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syrias Afrin

Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syria's Afrin

At least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Afrin city of northwestern Syria on Feb. 10, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
ECONOMY Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve almost 14 mln passengers

Turkey’s airports served a total of 13.93 million passengers in January, a slight 0.8 percent decline from a year ago, data from the airports authority (DHMİ) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

The defending champion beats Kasımpaşa with three goals to extend its win streak to five games in the Süper Lig to climb up to the fifth spot, while leader Sivasspor fails to beat title hopeful Başakşehir in a home match