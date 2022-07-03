Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans

  • July 03 2022 12:06:00

Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans

NEW YORK
Zion agrees to five-year extension with Pelicans

Zion Williamson, who missed the past NBA season due to a broken right foot, has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported on July 2.

Williamson’s deal is worth $193 million but has escalator clause incentives that could bring the power forward as much as $231 million.

The extra money would be triggered if Williamson can make the All-NBA Team or win NBA Most Valuable Player or Defensive Player of the Year awards next season.

The top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has struggled with injuries but shown moments of brilliance in his NBA start, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 85 contests from 2019-2021.

Williamson suffered a knee injury in his rookie season that delayed his NBA debut until January 2020.

Williamson will turn 22 on July 6, which is the first day NBA players can sign contracts for the 2022-23 season. Until then, deals are generally released by agents or in reports with clubs unable to confirm any moves.

As a rookie, Williamson matched Shaquille O’Neal as the only teens in NBA history to average 20 points and shoot 55 percent from the court.

The Pelicans, boosted by C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram, went 36-46 last season and lost to Phoenix in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the first post-season trip for New Orleans since 2018.

Adding a healthy Williamson to the mix could make the Pelicans yet another contender in a packed Western Conference fight next season.

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

  2. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  3. Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

    Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

  4. People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

    People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

  5. US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games

    US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games
Recommended
Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash
Grace heats up late to win Portland LIV Golf Invitational

Grace heats up late to win Portland LIV Golf Invitational
US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games

US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games
Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation

Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation
Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president
Some 2,232 medals bagged in first half of year: Sports minister

Some 2,232 medals bagged in first half of year: Sports minister
WORLD Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation Saturday, sparking fresh uncertainty in Latin America’s third largest economy.

ECONOMY Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

The minimum wage in Türkiye has been increased by 30 percent in a midyear adjustment to a net of 5,500 Turkish Liras (around $300), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on July 1.

SPORTS Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an “evil side” after a stormy clash at Wimbledon in which the victorious Australian called for his Greek opponent to be kicked out of the tournament.