Zeytinburnu Mosaic Museum opens

Zeytinburnu Mosaic Museum opens

ISTANBUL
Zeytinburnu Mosaic Museum opens

Restoration works initiated in 2015 in the old Zeytinburnu Municipality building have brought to light an ancient mosaic structure.

Also, a cist-type tomb, a marble sarcophagus and skeletons were unearthed in an area adjacent to the building and used as a parking lot as part of the ongoing works in 2021.

The area, which has been under protection, was opened as the Mosaic Museum at Kazlıçeşme Sanat Complex.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Oct. 17, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said, “Wherever you excavate in this city, it is possible for you to come across a historical artifact. It is a great chance for Zeytinburnu and Istanbul that a perfect mosaic and a very important sarcophagus were unearthed by chance in Zeytinburnu.”

Zeytinburnu Mayor Ömer Arısoy said: “We decided to exhibit this largest mosaic and other finds discovered outside the city walls under the name of Zeytinburnu Mosaic Museum, as new witnesses of the history of Istanbul. We believe that our museum will be a new breath for Istanbul's cultural tourism. The art gallery on the ground floor of the building, which served as a culture and art center after the restoration, has hosted 12 exhibitions to date. This building, named Kazlıçeşme Sanat, hosts three major exhibitions every year.”

The historical building was built as a military hospital in 1828 and later began to serve as the Zeytinburnu Municipality Building in 1984.

According to information provided by the Zeytinburnu Municipality, the mosaic structure, dating back to the Late Roman - Early Byzantine period, was almost intact.

The first part of the mosaics was discovered during the restoration work carried out in 2015 in the historical building. During the excavation works that continued until 2018, the remaining parts of the mosaics were unearthed. A marble sarcophagus and a cist-type tomb, adjacent to the building, were also found under the mosaics.

Findings obtained from the sarcophagus and the studies on the bones revealed that the mosaics dated back to the Late Roman - Early Byzantine period. According to the carbon 14 results, the bones date back to between 221 and 38 A.D., while DNA tests are currently ongoing at the Middle East Technical University (METU) in the capital Ankara.

According to examinations on the sarcophagus, which is believed to belong to the Byzantine emperor, one of the two skeletons in the sarcophagus is 1,750 years old and the other is 1,775 years old.

It was also reported that the people in the sarcophagus lived between the fourth and fifth centuries; the woman was 30-40 years old and the man was 40-50 years old. The man had a broken rib and a rheumatic disease.

Kazlıçeşme Sanat complex is made up of a library, art gallery, restaurant and cafe areas. The ground floor of the building now serves as an art gallery, which is Kazlıçeşme Sanat, and the Mosaic Museum is located outside this building. The last floor of the building was turned into an art library.

Turkey, Türkiye, mozaic,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

    Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

  2. Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

    Besieged Palestinians await aid as Israel pounds Gaza

  3. Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

    Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

  4. US Fed notes softening labor market

    US Fed notes softening labor market

  5. ECB greenlights next stage of digital euro project

    ECB greenlights next stage of digital euro project
Recommended
Nymph statue turns out to be Aphrodite

Nymph statue turns out to be Aphrodite
Burt Young of Rocky films dies at 83

Burt Young of 'Rocky' films dies at 83
To find out how wildlife is doing, scientists try listening

To find out how wildlife is doing, scientists try listening
Retrieved artifacts to adorn shelves of Anatolian Civilizations Museum

Retrieved artifacts to adorn shelves of Anatolian Civilizations Museum
Serena Williams has a two-book deal, starting with a memoir

Serena Williams has a two-book deal, starting with a memoir
Great vibrations of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show

Great vibrations' of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show
WORLD Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Biden declares Israel and Ukraine support is vital for US security

Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together,” President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night the country must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.
ECONOMY Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

Tesla's results for the third quarter missed analyst estimates on Oct. 18, as the Elon Musk-run company was hit by higher costs and the fallout from price discounts.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.