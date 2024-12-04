Zeugma Mosaic Museum reaches 3.15 mln visitors

GAZİANTEP
The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, one of the world’s largest mosaic museums, has attracted more than 3.15 million visitors since its establishment in 2011.

Located in the southern province of Gaziantep, the museum is home to the renowned “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, the statue of Mars and intricate villa floor mosaics unearthed during excavations near the Euphrates River. These treasures offer a glimpse into the art and culture of the Roman period and beyond, captivating visitors from across the globe.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber announced the milestone and stated: “Our museum has hosted 3.15 million visitors since its opening. Approximately 25 percent of these are international tourists.”

He emphasized that this year marks the record with 442,000 visitors seen in just a little over 10 months. Officials estimate the annual total will reach 450,000 by year-end.

The museum, spanning 50,000 square meters, features 7,000 square meters of exhibition space, of which 3,200 square meters showcase Roman-era mosaics from the ancient city of Zeugma.

The works reflect the artistic zenith of the Roman period, depicting mythological scenes, early Christian iconography and late antique motifs. Sculptures, fountains and columns from the Roman era further enhance the museum’s appeal.

The “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, a second-century A.D. masterpiece, remains the museum’s centerpiece. In 2018, 12 fragments of the mosaic were repatriated from the United States.

Çeber emphasized the museum’s global standing, saying: “Zeugma is a heritage of the world, not just our country. Even if there were nothing else, visiting the ancient city and the musuem would make a trip to Gaziantep worthwhile.”

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
﻿