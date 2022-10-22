Zero-Waste Project attracts worldwide attention: Turkish first lady

ISTANBUL

Zero-Waste Project, carried out by the Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan in a bid to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste, is highly appreciated abroad as it speaks a common language with everyone, Erdoğan has said.

“From the first moment the project started, we applied to the environmental culture codes of our civilization, and happily our people also took care of the project with great devotion,” said Erdoğan, speaking at an environment forum held in Istanbul.

Stating that the project achieved all its goals ahead of time, Erdoğan said, “I am pleased to say that we have received requests from many countries to share our zero-waste experience.”

Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed a declaration of goodwill for the global promotion of the project on Sept. 20.

Following Guterres’ call on U.N. member countries to expand the project globally, more than 20 first ladies, ministers and representatives of international organizations have also signed the declaration so far.

Underlining that Türkiye is a “global actor in environmental issues,” Erdoğan reiterated that the government approved the Paris Agreement, announced its 2053 net zero emissions target, and declared a “green development revolution.”

The climate impasse that the entire world is in can be overcome with global solidarity, Erdoğan said, pointing out the media’s role in this regard.

“According to a study, people only get the news of global warming once a month. The study says the major news channels feature only 142 minutes a year on climate change. It’s really sad that it gets so little media coverage though our future depends on understanding this issue,” the first lady said.

Stressing that climate change is mostly discussed in a scientific framework and this language is not accessible, Erdoğan said, “Associating climate change only with the melting glaciers at the poles prevents people from interiorize the issue.”

“That’s why localizing this issue is so important to speak directly to people’s consciences,” she added.

Erdoğan drew attention to the fact that around 7,500 major natural disasters have occurred in the world in the last 20 years, and climate change manifested itself mostly through these disasters.

“What we need to do is to convince everyone, without exception, that there is a solution in reversing climate change.”

She also urged citizens to “follow the traces of environmentally friendly habits in the country’s culture” and bring these values to light again.

Erdoğan received the World Bank’s first-ever “Climate and Development Leadership Award” for the pioneering role she has assumed in the fight against climate change.

Between 2017, when the project was launched, and January 2022, 16.5 million tons of paper and cardboard, 4.1 million tons of plastic, 1.7 million tons of glass, 400,000 tons of metals and 1.5 million tons of organic and other wastes have been recycled, Erdoğan said earlier.

The recycling rate in Türkiye was 13 percent when the Zero-Waste Project was initiated, but the rate is presently around 22.4 percent, she said.