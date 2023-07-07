‘Zero Waste Project achieves economic gain of 96 bln liras’

ANKARA
The Zero Waste Project, which aims to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste, has achieved an economic gain of 96 billion Turkish Liras ($3.7 billion), Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has said.

Since 2017, Türkiye has transformed 45.5 million tons of waste, saving 432 million trees from being cut down and preventing the emission of 4.9 million tons of greenhouse gases, the minister said on July 6 in a social media post.

“This environmentally friendly project has achieved an economic gain of 96 billion liras,” he added.

Within the scope of the Zero Waste Project, led by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan in a bid to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste, the recycling rate in Türkiye has increased significantly.

With the project, which also aims to use resources more efficiently, a transition to a zero-waste management system has been achieved in more than 154,000 buildings and campuses so far, while plans were prepared for the implementation of the system in all of the country’s 81 provinces.

In December last year, The United Nations General Assembly unanimously accepted a resolution regarding Zero Waste, declaring March 30 as International Zero Waste Day.

Accordingly, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will set up an advisory board committee comprising of experts selected based on their knowledge, experience and expertise to introduce zero waste initiatives on a national scale and worldwide.

This board will continue its duties on waste recycling for three years.

In addition, in order for member states to be able to implement and support zero waste initiatives on a national scale at different scales, a ground will also be created for scientific discussion of recycling practices.

