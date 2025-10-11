Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine like he did in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said.

"If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well - including the Russian war," Zelensky wrote in a post on Facebook.

Relations between the two leaders have warmed dramatically since February, when they sparred during a now infamous televised meeting at the White House.

Trump has since called Zelensky a "nice guy" and maintained support for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since 2022.

The two leaders previously met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

