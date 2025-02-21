Zelensky seeks strong US ties despite Trump attack

Volodymyr Zelensky called for "strong" ties with Washington, as he met U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Kiev a day after Donald Trump branded the Ukrainian leader a "dictator."

Tensions between Zelensky and Trump over the U.S. President's outreach to Moscow have exploded this week in a series of escalating barbs traded in press conferences and on social media.

The United States is Ukraine's most important financial and military backer, but the U.S. president has rattled Kiev and its European backers by opening talks with Moscow they fear could end the war on terms that reward Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday pushed back against accusations that the Trump administration has given in to Russia even before talks on ending the Ukraine war begin, saying Washington first wants to see whether Moscow was "serious".

Trump "wants this war with Ukraine to end. And he wants to know: Are the Russians serious about ending the war, or not serious about ending the war?" Rubio said in an interview on Thursday posted on social network X.

"The only way is to test them, to basically engage them and say, okay, are you serious about ending the war, and if so, what are your demands," Rubio told journalist Catherine Herridge.

He also said that he was "not a fan of most of what (Russian President) Vladimir Putin has done."

But he added: "We ultimately have to be able to talk to a nation that has, in some cases, the largest tactical nuclear weapons stockpile in the world, and the second largest, if not the largest, strategic nuclear weapons stockpile in the world."

The U.S. national security advisor warned Ukraine's leader to stop hurling "insults" at Donald Trump, as pressure built Friday on  Zelensky to sign away precious mineral rights in exchange for Washington's help defending against Russia.

Tensions between Trump and Zelensky over the proposed mineral deal — which Kiev has rejected — and Washington's outreach to Moscow have exploded this week in a series of barbs traded at press conferences and on social media.

Zelensky has warned that Trump has succumbed to Russian "disinformation", while the U.S. leader has accused his counterpart of starting the war and branded him a "dictator without elections".

"Some of the rhetoric coming out of Kiev, frankly, and insults to President Trump were unacceptable," U.S. national security advisor Mike Waltz told a Thursday briefing at the White House.

"President Trump is obviously very frustrated right now with President Zelensky, the fact that he hasn't come to the table, that he hasn't been willing to take this opportunity that we have offered," he said.

The United States is a vital financial and military supporter of Ukraine, but Trump has rattled Kiev and its European backers by opening talks with Moscow they fear could end the war on terms that reward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spat has turned personal with Trump falsely claiming Zelensky is hugely unpopular among his own people and the Ukrainian leader saying Trump lives in a Russian "disinformation space".

Tech tycoon and Trump backer Elon Musk weighed in Thursday, saying Ukrainians "despised" their president and that the U.S. leader was right to leave him out of talks with Russia.

Amid the war of words, Zelensky said Thursday he had held a "productive meeting" with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Kiev.

"We had a detailed conversation about the battlefield situation, how to return our prisoners of war, and effective security guarantees," Zelensky said on social media after the meeting.

"Strong Ukraine-U.S. relations benefit the entire world," he added.

However, there was no joint press conference or statements after the discussions, as would typically accompany such a visit.

 'Unacceptable' 

Trump is calling for Kiev to hand over access to its mineral wealth as compensation for tens of billions of dollars in U.S. aid delivered under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Zelensky rejected a deal proposed by Trump as it did not include "security guarantees" — Kiev's key demand from its Western backers in any agreement with Russia to halt the fighting.

The feud marks a dramatic reversal from U.S. policy under Biden, who lauded Zelensky as a hero, shipped vast supplies of arms to Kiev and hammered Moscow with sanctions.

Trump has instead criticised Zelensky and blamed him for starting the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion three years ago.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Zelensky was elected in 2019 for a five-year term and has remained leader in line with Ukrainian rules under martial law, imposed as his country fights for its survival.

While Zelensky's popularity has fallen, the percentage of Ukrainians who trust him has never dipped below 50 percent since the conflict started, according to the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

 Shock at Trump attack 

Trump's invective drew shock reactions from Europe.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was "wrong and dangerous" to call Zelensky a dictator.

"First when I heard this, I was like, oh, he must be mixing the two, because clearly Putin is the dictator," EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters in Johannesburg.

The White House said France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Keir Starmer will visit Trump next week after European leaders held emergency summits in recent days over how to deal with Trump's threats to overhaul decades of transatlantic security ties.

The Kremlin, buoyed by its rapprochement with Washington, has hailed Trump's comments.

Russia, which for years has railed against the U.S. military presence in Europe, wants a reorganisation of the continent's security framework as part of any deal to end the Ukraine fighting.

Putin said Wednesday that U.S. allies "only have themselves to blame for what's happening," suggesting they were paying the price for opposing Trump's return to the White House.

Neither Kiev nor European countries were invited to high-level talks between top diplomats from Russia and the U.S. in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, deepening fears they are being sidelined.

