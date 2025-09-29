Zelensky says Russia 'failed to destabilize' Moldova

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday congratulated Moldova's ruling pro-EU party on winning parliamentary elections and said Moscow had failed to upend the vote in the ex-Soviet country.

"Russia failed to destabilise Moldova even after spending huge, huge resources to undermine it and to corrupt whoever they could," Zelensky said in an address via video link to a conference in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

Moldova's pro-EU party on Monday hailed its poll win, evoking an "extraordinarily difficult struggle" to gain a slim parliamentary majority in weekend polls despite "dirty" Russian meddling.

"Russia threw everything dirty it had into the fight... It's not only PAS that won the elections, the people won," Igor Grosu, leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, told a press conference after Sunday's election.

Victory for Moldova's ruling pro-EU party at key parliamentary elections was a "loud and clear" message from voters despite Russian meddling, European Union chief Antonio Costa said on Monday.

"The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear. They chose democracy, reform and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia," European Council head Costa wrote on X.

"The EU stands with Moldova. Every step of the way."

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Moldovan people and said: "No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve."

"You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours," she wrote on X.

Moldova's ruling pro-EU party won parliamentary elections with the backing of more than half of voters, according to near-complete results on Monday.

The polls were overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference in the former Soviet republic.

The small EU candidate nation, which borders Ukraine and has a pro-Russia breakaway region, has long been divided over whether to move closer with Brussels or maintain Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

Sunday's elections were seen as crucial for the country to maintain its push towards EU integration, launched after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.