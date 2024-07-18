Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday slammed any attempts to cut deals with Moscow behind Kiev's back, after Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Addressing European counterparts at a summit in Britain's grandiose Blenheim Palace, the Ukrainian leader called for "unity" in support of Kiev as it fights the Russia's invasion.

"For us it's very important to maintain unity in Europe because always this unity leads to strong decisions," Zelensky said at the palace summit near Oxford, in central England.

The call for a unified voice from Europe came after Orban — who was also attending the U.K. meeting — upset his EU counterparts and Ukraine by meeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Orban visited Moscow on July 5 as part of what he described as a "peace mission" over the war in Ukraine that also involved visits to Kiev, Beijing and former U.S. president Donald Trump.

"If someone in Europe tries to resolve issues behind others backs or even at the expense of someone else, if someone wants to make some trips to the capital of war to talk and perhaps promise something against our common interests or at the expense of Ukraine or other countries, then why should we consider such a person?" Zelensky said.

"The EU and NATO can also address all their issues without this one individual."

As he arrived at Blenheim, Orban told reporters in English when asked about his message to Ukraine: "We are with you."

But he added: "It is impossible to find a solution in the battlefield."

The European Political Community gathering comes at what Zelensky described as a "tough period" for Ukraine in its war against the Kremlin's invading forces.

Ukraine and its backers in Europe are nervously eyeing Trump's bid to replace U.S. President Joe Biden at elections in November, out of fears the former reality TV star could pull the plug on Washington's support for Kiev.

Beyond the summit, Zelensky said he would hold separate talks with Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and meet King Charles III.

"We will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex, discuss future defense cooperation, and expand our defense capabilities," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Since the first days of the full-scale invasion, the U.K. has been one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine. This is the kind of resolve we need to stop Russian terror."

