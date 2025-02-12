Zelensky offers land swaps in Russia talks

Zelensky offers land swaps in Russia talks

KIEV
Zelensky offers land swaps in Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to swap land in negotiations with Russia, which freed at least one American prisoner in what U.S. President Donald Trump described Tuesday as a goodwill gesture on ending the war.

Zelensky has in the past has refused to cede any territory after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But in an interview with The Guardian published Tuesday, he said Kiev was ready for serious talks ahead of a Friday meeting at the Munich Security Conference with U.S. Vice President JD Vance — a vocal critic of U.S. military support to Ukraine.

"We will swap one territory for another," Zelensky said, adding that he was ready to trade land in Russia's Kursk region — which Ukraine seized in a surprise offensive last year.

He acknowledged that Ukraine would not be able to enjoy security guarantees just with European partners.

"Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he said.

Trump took office vowing to end the war in Ukraine, possibly by leveraging billions of dollars in U.S. assistance sent under former president Joe Biden, to force Kiev into territorial concessions.

In the first known visit by a member of the Trump administration to Russia since he returned to the White House last month, envoy Steve Witkoff secured the release of Marc Fogel, an American jailed since 2021 on drug charges.

"We were treated very nicely by Russia," Trump told reporters of Fogel's release.

"Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war."

Trump greeted Fogel at the White House Tuesday night after he landed back in the United States, recounting a meeting with Fogel's 95-year-old mother at a campaign rally where he promised her to "get him out."

The White House described his release as part of an "exchange," with Trump saying Tuesday night that a second detainee would be released Wednesday without offering further details.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, where state-run news agencies quoted the White House announcement.

Russia's Supreme Court in December refused to consider an appeal Fogel made against his 14-year sentence.

Witkoff, a property developer and friend of Trump, is officially the Middle East envoy and earlier played a key role in pushing forward a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Trump also announced a visit to Ukraine by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — another official in his cabinet on a mission unrelated to his primary job.

  'Russian someday' 

Earlier in the week, Trump had floated the possibility that Ukraine "may be Russian someday," words quickly welcomed by Moscow.

"The fact that a significant part of Ukraine wants to become Russia, and has already, is a fact," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow's 2022 annexation of four Ukrainian regions after referendums widely criticized internationally as fraudulent.

Ukrainians reacted with scorn to Trump's remarks.

"It is some kind of senile insanity," Kiev resident Daniil told AFP.

A Ukrainian soldier on a street in central Kiev, who only gave the name Mykola, said of Trump: "He can think anything and say anything, but Ukraine will never be Russia."

Trump in the past has voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and notoriously backed his denial of the U.S. intelligence community's finding of Russian interference in the Republican's 2016 election victory.

But he has also called on Russia to compromise in recent weeks, saying that Putin needs to cut heavy losses.

Both armies are trying to secure an advantage on the battlefield ahead of possible talks.

Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday its troops had captured the small village of Yasenove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

And a Russian missile strike on Kiev killed at least one person Wednesday, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

In Ukraine's northern Sumy region, regional prosecutors said Russian bombing killed a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

  Latest prisoner release 

Biden shut off most contact with Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

But intelligence chiefs and others still met quietly in third countries and negotiated swaps that freed the most prominent Americans jailed by Russia — basketball player Britney Griner, journalist Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Fogel, 63, was teaching at the Anglo-American School in Moscow when he was arrested in August 2021 over 21 grams of cannabis and cannabis oil allegedly found with him at the Moscow airport.

Fogel had been living in Russia since 2012. He was reported to have been teaching English to Russians at his penal colony.

land swap,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media
Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House
Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start immediately

Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start 'immediately'
Israel reneges on Lebanon withdrawal deadline for 2nd time

Israel reneges on Lebanon withdrawal deadline for 2nd time
Trump intends to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy: Defense secretary

Trump intends to end Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy: Defense secretary
Putin, Syrias new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿