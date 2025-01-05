Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

KIEV
Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia's southern Kursk region.

Ukrainian and Western assessments say that some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy swathes of territory after staging a mass cross-border incursion in August.

In his nightly video address on Jan. 4, Zelensky quoted a report from top Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi as saying that the battles had taken place near the village of Makhnovka, not far from the Ukrainian border.

"In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelensky said. "This is significant."

The president provided no specific details. A battalion can vary in size but is generally made up of several hundred troops.

Zelensky last week reported heavy North Korean losses in Kursk region, saying their forces were not being protected by the Russian forces they are fighting alongside.

He said North Koreans were taking extreme measures to avoid being taken prisoner and in some instances were being executed by their own forces.

In his latest remarks, Zelensky also said "fierce battles" had raged along the entire 1,000-km front line, with the most difficult situation near the city of Pokrovsk.

Russian forces, he said, "continue to expend vast numbers of their own personnel in assaults."

A Ukrainian military spokesperson earlier said Pokrovsk remained the "hottest" frontline sector, with Russian troops launching fresh attacks near the town in an effort to bypass it from the south and cut off supply routes to Ukraine's troops.

The city, home to a mine that is the sole supplier of coking coal to Ukraine's once-giant steel industry, had a pre-war population of some 60,000 people. Ukraine estimates that around 11,000 of them remain in the city.

According to the Russian military, air defense units shot down four Ukrainian missiles in the region, and the regional governor said that the strikes damaged a multi-story residential building and other buildings in a neighboring village.

A statement from the Ukrainian military on Telegram said that "these strikes disrupt the Russian Federation's ability to carry out terrorism against innocent Ukrainian civilians."

Another post shared a video in which the military said it could see damage from the strike on a Russian base in Ivanovskoye, near Marino.

North Korea ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

    FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

  2. Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

    Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

  3. AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

    AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

  4. Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

    Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

  5. Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye

    Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Recommended
Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations
Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold

Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold
Italys Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears
S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

WORLD Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.
ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿