YSK sets date for 2024 local elections

ANKARA
One of the key aspects of the decision published in the Official Gazette on Oct. 1 is the updating of the voter registry. Effective immediately as of October, the YSK will commence the process of updating voter details for citizens aged 18 and older. This update will be carried out through the address-based population registration system known as MERNİS, under the Interior Ministry.

The voter registry, which has remained unchanged since the presidential runoff on May 28, will undergo updates to reflect the current demographic landscape before being made accessible to political parties.

Individuals who wish to change their residential address have been provided with clear guidelines. From Oct. 1 until a date to be announced later by the YSK, those seeking an address change must submit their applications to the relevant civil registry office.

