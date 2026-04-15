YouTube tops Türkiye’s internet traffic, report shows

YouTube tops Türkiye’s internet traffic, report shows

ISTANBUL
YouTube tops Türkiye’s internet traffic, report shows

The global video platform YouTube dominated internet usage in Türkiye, accounting for 44.3 percent of total data traffic, according to the latest quarterly market report released by the country’s telecommunications watchdog.

The report, conducted by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), showed that fixed broadband connections continue to carry the bulk of internet usage in the country.

As of the final quarter of 2025, 83.5 percent of total internet traffic was generated through fixed lines.

In terms of data consumption, YouTube was followed by Instagram and TikTok. YouTube also led in live-streaming-related traffic.

Messaging habits showed a different pattern.

Instagram was the most widely used app for instant messaging, accounting for 64.1 percent of activity in this category. It was followed by Facebook and WhatsApp.

However, WhatsApp remained the leading platform for internet-based voice calls.

On the gaming side, PC game distribution platform Steam ranked first, followed by PlayStation Network, according to the report.

 

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