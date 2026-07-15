Youth philharmonic celebrates 20 years on international stage

Youth philharmonic celebrates 20 years on international stage

ISTANBUL
Youth philharmonic celebrates 20 years on international stage

Backed by the Sabancı Foundation, the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (TUGFO) celebrates 20 years of symphonic excellence with an epic anniversary tour sweeping across Türkiye and Europe.

According to a statement from the foundation, TUGFO, which operates under the Sevda-Cenap And Music Foundation with the support of the Sabancı Foundation, will meet audiences during its anniversary tour. Rönesans Health Investment has joined this year’s tour as the lead sponsor.

Held under the theme “The Magic of Music,” the concerts will be conducted by Cem Mansur.

Around 80 young musicians aged 16 to 22, selected through competitive auditions from conservatory applicants across Türkiye, will perform in this year’s orchestra.

The program will feature works ranging from the “Hansel and Gretel” Overture and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” to the “Nutcracker Suite” and Romantic concertos.

Ahead of its European tour, the orchestra will perform in Ayvalık, İzmir and Bursa before taking the stage in Istanbul at the Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 1.

As part of its European itinerary, TUGFO will perform at Bucharest’s Romanian Athenaeum as well as Germany’s Young Artists Festival Bayreuth and Berlin Young Euro Classic festival. The orchestra will also appear at Romania’s Sinaia Festival, bringing Türkiye’s young musicians to some of Europe’s leading classical music venues.

Continuing its mission of promoting young Turkish composers internationally, TUGFO has added 26-year-old composer Emre Şener’s work “Je Ne Sais Quoi” to its repertoire. Pianist Özgür Ünaldı, a graduate of the Moscow Conservatory, will perform the piece as soloist, while some concerts will also feature young members of the orchestra as soloists.

The tour opens on July 28 in Ayvalık, followed by concerts in İzmir on July 29, Bursa on July 30 and Istanbul on Aug. 1 before continuing to Germany from Aug. 4 to 8 and Romania on Aug. 11 and 12.

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