Side blends ancient heritage with Mediterranean beauty

Side blends ancient heritage with Mediterranean beauty

ANTALYA
Side blends ancient heritage with Mediterranean beauty

The ancient Pamphylian harbor city of Side has emerged as a premier destination for cultural tourism, pairing its remarkably intact Roman infrastructure with a lively seaside atmosphere.

Home to a monumental theater, agora and ancient baths, the historic site has integrated its rich archaeological footprint into the modern resort town, offering visitors a rare mix of daytime coastal leisure and late-night heritage exploration.

Excavation and restoration work has accelerated in recent years under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, uncovering new traces of the city’s past while allowing tourism activities to continue.

The site also offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean, with visitors able to walk among ancient ruins before watching the sunset over the sea.

Side has once again opened for evening visits this summer through its night museum program, attracting large numbers of domestic and international tourists seeking to explore the site in cooler temperatures after sunset.

“Visitors can experience the ancient city while also benefiting from everything modern Side has to offer,” said Professor Feriştah Alanyalı, head of the Side excavations. “The night museum concept has created a wonderful opportunity for archaeological sites that become extremely hot during the summer. Visitors often tour the site in the evening before enjoying dinner, making Side a truly special destination.”

Alanyalı said a new visitor center behind the city’s monumental fountain introduces guests to Side’s history through information panels before leading them into the archaeological site.

She noted that the three-story monumental fountain, measuring about 52 meters wide and nearly 25 meters high, is among the site’s most striking landmarks. Visitors can also view ongoing excavations behind the fountain before passing through the ancient city gate and continuing to the Side Museum and the museum housed in the former ancient hospital.

Other highlights include the Roman theater, gymnasium, eastern gate and the Temple of Athena and Apollo, with the temple complex drawing particularly large crowds at sunset thanks to its spectacular coastal setting.

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