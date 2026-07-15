Exhibition commemorates July 15 martyrs

ISTANBUL

A portrait exhibition titled “253 Martyrs, 253 Portraits” has recently opened at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul as part of events marking July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Organized by the Istanbul Governor’s Office and the Provincial Directorate of National Education, the exhibition features portraits of the 253 people killed during the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016. The works were created using various artistic techniques by 248 students under the guidance of 70 teachers from 27 districts of Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Istanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the July 15 events, adding that the day would not be forgotten.

He stated that teachers do more than provide academic education, saying they also instill a love of the homeland and the national flag in their students.

According to Yentür, one of the exhibition’s most meaningful aspects is that the portraits were created by students rather than professional artists or teachers. Participants included students from fine arts, science, social sciences, vocational, sports and imam hatip high schools, as well as two middle schools.

The opening ceremony also featured a mini concert by students from Mustafa Kandıralı Fine Arts High School in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

The exhibition, attended by Istanbul Deputy Governor Elif Canan Tuncer, will remain open to visitors through July 19.