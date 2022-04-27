Young Ukrainians reveal how their lives changed during war

Muhammed Kafadar - ISTANBUL

Three young Ukrainians, depicting how their lives changed with war, have said that Russian forces have bombed cities even on Easter, with the rugged sounds of the bombings making them cry.

The three Ukrainians, Elvira, Sofia and Aleksey, who first talked to Turkish media before the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, asked to keep their surnames hidden again in their second interview.

“The first days of the war were tough. I kept crying. With the support of my boyfriend, I was able to hold myself,” 20-year-old Elvira said.

“The continuous sounds of bombings were so loud,” she said.

Elvira, who is working in a coffee shop as a barista, said the situation in the capital Kiev is back to normal.

“I started working again. Some say the Russians would reach Kiev. But I don’t think so,” she said.

Elvira also prayed that all Russians would pay for what their military forces have done in Ukraine until now.

Sofia, 18-year-old, was a university student from Kiev before the invasion.

Sofia moved to the western city of Lviv, saying, “I fleed to Lviv with my sister and her husband. All through the journey, I heard the bombings in the cities.”

“I am not considering returning to Kiev again.”

Like Elvira, Aleksey also did not hide his anger over the Russians. He is furious that the Russian forces kept bombing cities even on Easter.

“They are animals. They do not see anything sacred,” the young Ukrainian said.