Young Turkish prodigies dazzle with writing talent

ISTANBUL

Using stories written by their own hands, two 10-year-old Turkish girls are trying to teach lessons to the world.

Duru Unur and Nehir Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency about their writing journey in an exclusive interview.

The two talented girls’ writing ability was recently discovered when they attended workshops of the Turkish Gifted and Genius Children Education Foundation (TÜZDEV).

TÜZDEV was founded in 2012 to discover, direct, and develop human resources and to raise individuals who will contribute to the development and happiness of Turkey and the world.

Unur said that she started to write stories at the age of 5.

“When I started writing my first stories at age 5, I was illiterate, so I used to tell them to my father and he used to write them down for me,” she related.

“Later, after I learned how to read and write, I started writing by myself.”

When she started writing her first book – Kitap Kurtçuğu (Bookworm) – Unur was just 8. Last year she published one book and now is working on her second.

She said that her book includes eight short stories, most featuring animals, which provide a moral at the end.

Her second book will be action-based and will also use mathematical formulas she learned, said Unur.

She went on to say that she was planning to do book signing events but was unable to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In writing her stories, she is inspired by daily life and other books she reads, she said.

Yılmaz, another talented girl now in fourth grade, started writing stories at the age of 8.

“I’ve written nearly 60 stories so far,” she said.

Yilmaz completed her first book titled Övüngeç İstiridye (Boastful Oyster) two years ago, and it was published in 2020.

The book includes 15 short stories and illustrations by her own hand.

The 10-year-old said she wants to be an author when she grows up.