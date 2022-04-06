Young Turkish pianist on way to prominent school in Belgium

Ada Elif Savaş, a 13-year-old pianist, has become the youngest Turkish student to be accepted at the Royal Conservatoire of Brussels, one of the most prestigious music schools in the world.

Savaş was accepted in the category of “young talent” at the prominent art institute, where only undergraduate and postgraduate students receive their education under normal conditions.

Savaş, who was only three and half years old when her talent was discovered, will continue her musical journey by getting a direct university education without any high school degree.

Yasemin Banu Burcu Savaş shared the story of her daughter, who received such success and several awards in many music competitions held in many countries despite her young age.

“Ever since Ada started playing the piano, this school has always been our target. However, apart from me and her teacher Mehmet David Ezra Okonşar, no one believed she could win this school by skipping high school at such a young age. But Ada worked hard,” she said.

“This journey was very difficult, both financially and spiritually. While Ada had to work on a piano with broken keys, Alexandre Abellan, the principal of her school, Notre Dame de Sion in Istanbul, provided Ada with a room and a piano so she could play at the school,” Savaş noted.

Savaş added that she cried with happiness when she heard that she was one of the two people who were accepted as young talents at the school.

