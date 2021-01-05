Young pianist wins international contest in Serbia

  January 05 2021

İZMİR – Anadolu Agency
A 15-year-old university student from the western province of İzmir has come first in the International Sanja Pavlovic Piano Contest in Serbia, Yaşar University declared in a statement on Jan. 3.

“I am very happy to win the contest. Some189 performers attended the contest across the globe. An international jury gave points to our performances, and I got the highest points,” said Nehir Özzengin who is studying in the university’s Music Academy.

According to the university’s statement, all the piano performances were sent to the jury online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am devoted to music, and for a year other than performing, I have been composing songs also,” Özzengin said.

“I think the continuity of my success depends on the new targets I set after I achieve one,” she added.

She also noted that she aspires to reach new heights in the international area and has no boundaries.

Nicknamed as “The Princess of the Notes,” Özzengin has won all the last five contests that she participated in.

According to the university, apart from the contest in Serbia, she has acquired the first position in Artistes En Herbe Musical Contest of Luxemburg, International Cortemilia Piano Contest and International Nicola Di Stefano Piano Contest in Italy and Halıcı National Contest of Turkey.

She started playing music when she was just four and a half years old. She has been receiving education at the Music Academy for the last eight years where she has even got the status of being a “highly talented and gifted one.”

“I am honored to represent my country in the international arena,” Özzengin said.

